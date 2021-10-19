Fruits in wet market 'talk' to shoppers in memes
14:16 UTC+8, 2021-10-19 0
Vendors at a wet market in Shanghai's Xuhui District have assigned memes to fruits they sell. This fun form of communication is bringing joy to shopping.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Vendors at a wet market in Shanghai's Xuhui District are trying a novel way to attract customers – they have assigned memes to fruits they sell. It seems shopping has just become much more fun here.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
If you go:
Address: 11 Xuhong Road N.
徐虹北路11号
