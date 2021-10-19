Fruits in wet market 'talk' to shoppers in memes

Vendors at a wet market in Shanghai's Xuhui District have assigned memes to fruits they sell. This fun form of communication is bringing joy to shopping.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Vendors at a wet market in Shanghai's Xuhui District are trying a novel way to attract customers – they have assigned memes to fruits they sell. It seems shopping has just become much more fun here.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

If you go:

Address: 11 Xuhong Road N.

徐虹北路11号

