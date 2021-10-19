﻿
Fruits in wet market 'talk' to shoppers in memes

  14:16 UTC+8, 2021-10-19       0
Vendors at a wet market in Shanghai's Xuhui District have assigned memes to fruits they sell. This fun form of communication is bringing joy to shopping.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A scene of the Xuhui District wet market with its fruits and memes

Vendors at a wet market in Shanghai's Xuhui District are trying a novel way to attract customers – they have assigned memes to fruits they sell. It seems shopping has just become much more fun here.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

I know your mouth is watering.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Life is bitter, but I'm sweet.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Don't pinch me. Pinch durians, if you can.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

I'm the king in this market.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Hi beauty, check this out!

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Hi buddy, check this out! If you don't take me today, my master will punish me.

If you go:

Address: 11 Xuhong Road N.
徐虹北路11号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Xuhui
