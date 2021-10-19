Shanghai's quarantine policy for those coming from risk areas still in place

Shanghai reiterated its quarantine policies regarding people coming from medium- or high-risk areas after tourists tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Shanghai reiterated its quarantine policies regarding people coming from medium- or high-risk areas after tourists tested positive for COVID-19 in northwest Shaanxi Province recently.

All who come to Shanghai directly from or having passed through medium- or high-risk areas must report to their residential community committees or hotels within 12 hours after arriving in Shanghai.



People from high-risk areas will be quarantined for 14 days for observation at designated locations and receive two nucleic acid tests, while those from medium-risk areas will be quarantined at their homes and are also subject to two tests.

Authorities also reminded citizens not to travel to medium- or high-risk areas or leave the country unless necessary. Personal protection, hand disinfection, and daily health monitoring shall be ensured when traveling.