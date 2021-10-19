City to hold weeklong festival celebrating architecture past and present

An international architecture culture week will kick off in Shanghai on October 31, featuring a variety of activities including exhibitions and forums.

Ti Gong

The event, with a theme of "five new cities, urban renewal, a low-carbon revolution, and digital empowerment," will consist of about 30 activities with an expected 50,000 attendees.

Academics and experts from home and abroad as well as architecture lovers and residents will be invited to participate in the event.

The event will be held at Nine Trees Future Art Center in suburban Fengxian District.

There will be a "five new cities" section showcasing the planning, design concept, and development trend of the five "new cities."

The "new cities" project is to boost rural development of five regions in Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui.

Architecture, scientific and technological innovation, and eco-friendly construction material exhibition areas will showcase the latest science and technology innovation advances and eco-friendly materials in the area, forging an exchange platform for solutions and products.



Ti Gong

The event launched during this year's Shanghai Tourism Festival had received 40 million votes on favorite buildings by the end of September.

Descriptions of architecture and walking tours were the themes of this year's festival for the first time.

A number of activities centered on the city's architecture were held during the festival, covering livestreaming events, route recommendations, walking tours, architecture-themed souvenirs, voting for classic Shanghai architecture and bus trips.

"Discussions on cultural heritage, urban renewal, architecture protection, and digital transformation will be held during the week. It is important to explore stories behind architecture, which is the inheritance of culture," said Cao Jiaming, director-general of the Architectural Society of Shanghai, one of the organizers.