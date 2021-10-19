﻿
Refunds for travelers booked for outbreak hotspots

Tongcheng-Elong is offering a full refund to groups of tourists whose travel routes will involve COVID-19 affected areas in China.
  18:39 UTC+8, 2021-10-19       0

Online travel operators are refunding tourists due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19.

Tongcheng-Elong is offering a full refund to groups of tourists whose travel routes will involve COVID-19 affected areas in Shaanxi and Gansu provinces, the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, it said on Tuesday.

For hotel bookings, the online travel operator said it would coordinate with hotel operators to minimize customers' losses.

Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said it would refund tourists based on China's tourism law and is closely following the development of the outbreak.

