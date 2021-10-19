﻿
Easy services to attract foreign talents to Xuhui

Top foreign talent in Shanghai – Category-A professionals – can now apply for a work permit and a residence permit at the same time at special service windows in Xuhui District.
Ti Gong

A promotion meeting of Xuhui District's unified e-governance system, which offers thousands of online approvals, for citizens, overseas talent and companies, is held in Xujiahui on Tuesday.

Top foreign talent who work in Shanghai can now apply for a work permit and a residence permit at the same time at specialized service windows in Xuhui District.

The service applies to Category-A foreign professionals, or "high-end foreign talent," which include those working in science and technology, international entrepreneurs and others deemed in urgent demand in China, according to the Xuhui District Science and Technology Commission, which runs the foreign experts affairs administration.

Previously, they had to apply for a work permit from the Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs and then apply for a residence permit at the Exit-Entry Administration Bureau with their approved work permit.

They could also apply for both permits simultaneously at the Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau on 1500 Minsheng Road in the Pudong New Area. Xuhui has extended the service to the district-level service centers.

Furthermore, instead of handling paperwork and visiting windows, the foreign professionals can also apply online for a work permit, as well as for the extension of work permits in Xuhui, which avoids gatherings and prevents the risk of cross-infections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The services aim to further attract foreign technological and innovation companies as well as top talent from abroad," according to the commission.

These are part of the key services of Xuhui's unified e-governance system, which offers thousands of online approvals, for citizens, overseas talents and companies.

The district government is using artificial intelligence in the e-governance platform and promoting self-service machines across the district's innovation parks, commercial complexes and communities.

About 70 self-service machines, based on the Government Online-Offline Shanghai portal, which offers more than 3,000 online approvals, have been installed across Xuhui. More than 900 applications can be handled on the machines without the help of service staff.

One of the machines, for instance, has been unveiled at the T20 building in the core area of the Xujiahui commercial hub.

Based on AI technology, smart application procedures have been created for over 20 frequent affairs. Companies no longer need to submit their licenses or certificates which have been digitalized in the e-governance system, according to the district government.

Source: SHINE
﻿
