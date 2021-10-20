7 new imported coronavirus cases reported in city

They are Chinese returning from Israel, Ukraine, Serbia, Mauritania, Singapore and Russia. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

Seven imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 13.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in Ukraine who arrived at the local airport on October 14.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on October 5.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Mauritania who arrived at the local airport on October 15.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on October 15.

The sixth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Russia who arrived at the local airport on October 15.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on October 16.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 115 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,308 imported cases, 2,244 have been discharged upon recovery and 64 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.