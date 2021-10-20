Historic town boosts tourism and business relationships with Shanghai

Shangyu District in the south of neighboring Zhejiang Province has deepened its cultural and tourism ties with Shanghai by signing business and tourism agreements with the city.

Seven projects between Shangyu and Shanghai were inked on Tuesday, covering group tourist organizations, boutique minsu (the Chinese version of B&B), horseriding, a Jiangnan folk culture garden and the development of the Cao'e River scenic area.

Authorities from Shangyu, which lies to the east of Shaoxing City, also unveiled business investment projects in Shanghai.

Two new tourist routes were released, linking natural scenic attractions, sites of ancient cultural remains, and new cultural and tourist venues.

Shangyu is one of the origins of the famous Yue Kiln celadon art, which dates back to as early as the Eastern Han Dynasty (AD 25-220).

It is also one of the stops of the ancient "Tang Poems Road of East Zhejiang," where about 400 poets such as Li Bai (AD 701-762) and Du Fu (AD 712-770) wrote more than 1,000 poems about the area's landscape.

One of the two-day routes will bring tourists to enjoy Shangyu's natural beauty, stopping at the Zaoli Lake scenic area, the Fuzhi Mountain scenic area and Siming Mountain National Forest Park. The other will showcase local artistic culture, the Fenghuang Mountain Archeological Park, and spots for camping and farming activities will be included as well.

Shangyu boasts rich cultural and tourist attractions. The Cao'e River, Fuzhi Mountain, Dongshan Lake, Er'du Waxberry Garden and the Chinese Filial Piety Park are the main tourist attractions.