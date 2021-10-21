6 imported coronavirus cases reported in the city

They are Chinese returning from Serbia, the UK, Surinam, Tanzania and the US. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first two patients, Chinese working in Serbia, and the third patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 16 on the same flight via Austria.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working in Surinam, and the fifth patient, a Chinese working in Tanzania, arrived at the local airport on the same flight on October 6 via the Netherlands.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the local airport on October 6.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 25 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,314 imported cases, 2,247 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.