It might be autumn, officially, but pleasant weather continues

High temperatures will hover around 20 to 22 degrees over the weekend and into next week, says weather bureau.

Autumn is finally here and it's official. It was announced in meteorological terms in Shanghai on October 16, and this year's summer lasted 162 days.

It can also be announced when the average temperature falls below 22 degrees Celsius for five consecutive days.

Between September 1 and October 15, the average temperature recorded by Xujiahui Meteorological Station was three degrees higher than the same period in previous years, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

The highest temperature in the city's downtown was 15.6 degrees on Wednesday, and rain made people feel colder.

The good news is that the city will have several days of pleasant weather from Friday and the mercury is expected to rebound.

Friday should be cloudy and the temperature should range between 12 degrees as a low and 19 degrees as a high.

On Saturday, the mercury should further climb three degrees for the low and one degree for the high. It should be cloudy to sunny.

Sunday will be cloudy with the same low and a high of 21 degrees.

Both the high temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will reach 22 degrees.