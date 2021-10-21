﻿
News / Metro

It might be autumn, officially, but pleasant weather continues

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:33 UTC+8, 2021-10-21       0
High temperatures will hover around 20 to 22 degrees over the weekend and into next week, says weather bureau.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:33 UTC+8, 2021-10-21       0

Autumn is finally here and it's official. It was announced in meteorological terms in Shanghai on October 16, and this year's summer lasted 162 days.

It can also be announced when the average temperature falls below 22 degrees Celsius for five consecutive days.

Between September 1 and October 15, the average temperature recorded by Xujiahui Meteorological Station was three degrees higher than the same period in previous years, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

The highest temperature in the city's downtown was 15.6 degrees on Wednesday, and rain made people feel colder.

The good news is that the city will have several days of pleasant weather from Friday and the mercury is expected to rebound.

Friday should be cloudy and the temperature should range between 12 degrees as a low and 19 degrees as a high.

On Saturday, the mercury should further climb three degrees for the low and one degree for the high. It should be cloudy to sunny.

Sunday will be cloudy with the same low and a high of 21 degrees.

Both the high temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will reach 22 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xujiahui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     