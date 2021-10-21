Performed any heroic deeds? Share them and get a reward!

The Shanghai government has launched a new award to honor residents for their heroic deeds which will be the city's highest prize in this category.

The Shanghai government has unveiled a new award to honor residents for their heroic deeds and is now soliciting candidates for the prize this year.

Recipients of the award will be those whose heroic deeds touch the soul and contribute greatly to justice in the community, the government said.

Since 1990, about 6,000 residents in Shanghai have been awarded for their selfless heroic deeds, and the new award will be the city's highest honor in this category.

Over the past decade, the city government has paid out 1.6 million yuan (US$250,000) from its budget to reward heroic deeds and provide care for people who need assistance after performing such acts.

The insurance companies engaged for the purpose have paid more than 10 million yuan to people who were killed, injured or disabled during their good samaritan exploits, the government revealed.

The new award applies to people who performed their heroic deeds, starting from July 1 last year until now, and the final 10 award winners will be rewarded with 30,000 yuan each.

Those interested can send an email detailing their deeds to jjh555555@126.com.