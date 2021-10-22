2 imported coronavirus cases reported in city

They are Chinese returning from the UK and Georgia. Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Georgia, took the same flight and arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 19 via the Netherlands.

Both patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 82 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,316 imported cases, 2,255 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.