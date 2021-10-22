﻿
Citywide cleansing launched at key CIIE locations

Public areas and facilities will step up disinfection controls and food industry employees will be urged to observe food safety and hygiene protocols.
Local health authorities have kicked off of a citywide cleaning campaign in advance of China International Import Expo which will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

A series of education programs will target 18,000 hospitality and food industry employees to promote food safety and hygiene.

Areas like wet markets, hotels, eateries, construction sites, public transport hubs and old residential complexes are major targets of the campaign.

Hotels, convention centers, shopping malls, office buildings, and public transport stations in Qingpu, Changning and Minhang districts will step up their cleansing and disinfection control for CIIE events, health officials said.

