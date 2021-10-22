New therapy for hair regeneration adopted by local hospitals

Minimally-invasive method provides alternative to medication and hair transplant surgery, local experts say.

A minimally-invasive hair growth therapy has been adopted by local hospitals, offering another option apart from medication and hair transplant surgery.

The measure, which is called hair regeneration therapy by injection, is prevalent in the West.

Doctors use the patient's own blood to collect concentrated growth factors. These are injected into scalp tissue around hair follicles to activate them for hair regeneration and to enhance growth.

"It is a mature technology. Each treatment usually requires three injections, in intervals of two or four weeks. One injection only needs half an hour," said Dr Li Yufei from Shanghai East Hospital's plastic surgery department.

"Compared with a hair transplant, this minimally invasive procedure is more convenient. Some patients just make use of their lunch time for the therapy."

Some 30 patients have received the new therapy at the hospital and all have reported good results.

Dr Jiang Hua, director of Chinese Medical Doctor Association's plastic and cosmetic surgery branch, said such hair regeneration therapy is a promising new method.