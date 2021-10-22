﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai to build new tourist resort at Wusongkou estuary

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:51 UTC+8, 2021-10-22       0
Master plan released for new development which will cater to cruise ships and yachting.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:51 UTC+8, 2021-10-22       0
Shanghai to build new tourist resort at Wusongkou estuary
Imaginechina

Yachts sail at Wusongkou International Cruise Liner Port in Baoshan District.

A new international tourist resort will be built at Shanghai's north Wusongkou estuary, at the juncture of the Huangpu and Yangtze rivers, to cater to cruise ships and yachts.

The master plan for Shanghai International Cruise Liner Resort was released on Friday at the 2021 Wusongkou Forum at Wusongkou cruise liner port in Baoshan District.

The resort, featuring cruise liners, water sports and riverside travel, will cap Shanghai's ambition to become a world-famous tourism city, Baoshan government said at the forum.

It will become another international tourist resort apart from Shanghai International Resort in the Pudong New Area, with Shanghai Disney Resort at its core.

The cruise liner resort will cover about 12.48 square kilometers and have 13.5 kilometers of waterfront along the Huangpu and Yangtze rivers.

Four key docks will be the key facilities of the resort, including the existing Wusongkou International Cruise Liner Port, a new cruise ship port for tours along the Yangtze River, a sightseeing port for visitors to view the scenery of the estuary and a port for yachts and sailboats.

Three theme parks, the Yangtze River Estuary Culture Park, the existing Paotaiwan Wetland Park and a military port exposition park, will be dotted along the rivers.

Tourists will mainly be attracted by the opportunity for various water sports and recreational events, such as yachting and sailboating. A water sports products center will be developed with other commercial facilities, including a new outlets shopping center.

Shanghai to build new tourist resort at Wusongkou estuary

The 2021 Wusongkou Forum is held at a terminal building of the Wusongkou International Cruise Liner Port on Friday.

Baoshan plans to revitalize the cruise liner port and bring back the crowds after its activity was suspended for more than a year due to the pandemic, the district's riverside development commission said.

Cruise ships around the world were the sites of the earliest clusters of infection, forcing operators to shut down tours and countries to close their ports of welcome.

At Shanghai port, once the busiest in Asia and the world's No. 4, all cruise liner operations have been suspended since January 30, 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The terminal received its last eight luxury cruise liners between January 22 and 29, 2020. They carried 30,595 inbound and outbound passengers, along with more than 10,000 crew.

Since opening in October 2011, the Wusongkou terminal has welcomed 2,200 cruise ships carrying over 14 million passengers. Several liners from the world's top cruise companies – Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, MSC and Genting – have made their maiden voyages in Asia from the terminal. It is able to receive four luxury liners at the same time after a major expansion in 2019.

Officials and experts shared their opinions on the development of the future tourism resort at the terminal on Friday at the first Wusongkou Forum, which will be held regularly to guide development of the estuary site.

Wusongkou is a historic landmark of Shanghai. Its lighthouse was once the tallest site of the city and remains a national geological landmark.

In 1842, when a British fleet attacked the wharf, General Chen Huacheng (1776-1842) led an army to repel the invaders. Though the cannons at the fort managed to sink several ships, the defenders still lost the battle and Chen lost his life.

Shanghai to build new tourist resort at Wusongkou estuary
Imaginechina

Yachts sail near Wusongkou International Cruise Liner Port in Baoshan District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangtze River
Huangpu
Pudong
Shanghai Disney
Genting
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     