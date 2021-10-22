﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai working to build a highland for standards

The standards enhance COVID-19 prevention and control, guide the region's integrated development, support key industry development and lift the city's urban governance efficiency.
Shanghai is building a highland for standards as city market regulators released a white paper on the city's standardization work on Friday as part of World Standards Day activities in the city.

Last year, the city's market authorities drafted 23 international standards and released 138 of them.

These standards enhance COVID-19 prevention and control, guide the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, support key industry development and lift the city's urban governance efficiency, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Eight local standards concern epidemic prevention and control.

They promote the use of serving tableware and regulate the tracking process of vaccines.

Twelve regional standards for the Yangtze River Delta region were drafted in tandem by Shanghai along with Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, covering the environment, energy saving and public transportation.

Eleven local standards in high-tech fields were released, covering 5G networks, smart transportation, the Internet of Things and new energy.

World Standards Day falls on October 14.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
