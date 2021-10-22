Police nab suspects allegedly producing fake luxury scarves

Fifteen suspects have been apprehended for allegedly producing and selling fake silk scarves from luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Ti Gong

Police in Songjiang District started their investigation in May after an intellectual property rights agency in the city reported the case.

The fakes were sold for only 100 (US$16) to 200 yuan on a shopping website, while the authentic ones cost thousands of yuan, police said.

Police soon located the suspects and caught them in Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces as well as Shanghai last month.

During their raid of the suspects, police seized more than 1,500 fakes.

Six of the suspects have been arrested. The other nine have been placed under restrictive measures.