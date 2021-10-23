3 imported coronavirus cases reported in city

They are a Russian, a Chinese returning from UK and a Serbian. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Russian who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 15.

The second patient is a Chinese living in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on October 18.

The third patient is a Serbian who arrived at the local airport on October 20.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 72 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,319 imported cases, 2,260 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.