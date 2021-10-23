Festival celebrates environmental protection and science popularization

The 7th Shanghai International Nature Conservation Festival opened on Saturday with singer Hu Yanbin calling on the public to stick to a low-carbon lifestyle.

Themed "Celebrate Diversity, Jointly Build an Eco-City," the event runs from Saturday through October 29. It features a variety of environmental protection and science popularization activities both online and offline.

Hu shared his understanding of a low-carbon life and ecological city during the opening ceremony at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum in the Pudong New Area.

"Every small thing people do for low-carbon and environmental protection will influence others and bring big changes and surprising delight to the world," he said.

The Huangpu River with jogging tracks alongside and the Suzhou Creek attracting birdlife because of its clean environment are an epitome of a yearning for a "ecological city," Hu said.

He made a proposal for a low-carbon lifestyle campaign during the ceremony, calling on the public to join in the campaign of "green life, green transportation, green work and green consumption" to protect biodiversity, build an ecological city and contribute to peak carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality.

The festival will include a lecture with experts from home and abroad to share in the preservation of nature, visits to ecological and environmental protection facilities, tours to explore nature, a photo exhibition and a shutterbug photography competition.

On Sunday, a round-table meeting on Chongming Island will invite experts and scholars to brainstorm topics such as the protection of biological diversity, the application of technological innovation in green development and carbon neutrality.

During the festival, the public can visit the city's science popularization and environmental protection venues, and teenagers can participate in various ecological activities such as wildlife observation.

A photo exhibition with 120 photos selected from 3,218 works on display will run at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum from Saturday through October 29.

A shutterbug competition encourages the public to capture nature and low-carbon acts around them on camera and share the photos and videos on digital media platforms.

At the same time, nearly 30 nature and science films will be screened at the city's museums, schools and communities.