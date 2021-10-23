AI boost for Pudong's government affairs service platform

With the support of artificial intelligence, Pudong will upgrade its one-stop government affairs service platform to provide full life cycle services to residents and companies.

Pudong started to digitalize offline affairs in 2016, and today it has completely switched offline administrative and civil affairs to online. It has won wide applause.

"Since the implementation of the scheme, everything can be found online through one platform, as opposed to having to go to multiple different departments," said Wu Liangyan, senior director of Shanghai Tower. "This has been a great convenience for enterprises."

As the world's second tallest skyscraper, it has attracted many international companies. The platform answers many common problems such as whether overseas students can settle in Shanghai and which favorable policies companies can enjoy.

Xia Jinyao, senior director of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lujiazui Administration Bureau, said it has greatly improved the efficiency of administrative approval in Lujiazui, promoting further growth of enterprises.

"For instance, the electronic certificate database allows businesses to easily get materials issued by different departments, reducing the material submission workload," she said.

Local residents also benefit from the platform.

"Elderly people visit hospitals frequently," said 69-year-old Ru Huiming. "We don't need to bring our health insurance cards. With our phones, we can just download the electronic health insurance card, register and pay at the hospital, which is very convenient."