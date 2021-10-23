﻿
News / Metro

Expats feel warmth of community at Qiantan coffee festival

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:09 UTC+8, 2021-10-23
An inaugural coffee festival has opened for the emerging international community of Qiantan in the Pudong New Area.
Ti Gong

Qiantan launches its first coffee festival.

Ti Gong

Pets are welcome, and there are special drinks for them.

An inaugural coffee festival has opened for the emerging international community of Qiantan in the Pudong New Area.

Qiantan, or known as the New Bund, takes up 2.83 square kilometers along the Huangpu River. More 400 overseas people from over 30 countries and regions now live there.

As fancy buildings emerge, a variety of activities are also held to create an expat-friendly community. The New Bund Coffee Festival is one.

The festival, held through Sunday at the Crystal Plaza, features more than 60 coffee shops and brands, including Double Win, Punchline, Finca and PACE.

In fact, it's more than just a coffee fair. It also demonstrates "coffee lifestyle" by setting up scenes such as camping.

Interactive activities are also on offer, allowing people to learn how to brew coffee and how to combine coffee with floral arrangement.

According to the mall, it hopes to use coffee to bring people closer and to make them feel the warmth of the community.

A CBN data report notes that China's coffee consumption has witnessed a year-on-year increase of 30 percent. First-tier cities consume 326 cups of coffee on average per capita per year, with Shanghai leading the field by miles.

Shanghai had 6,913 coffee shops as of January, ranking it No. 1 in the world. There's an average of 2.85 coffee shops for every 10,000 people in Shanghai, the same density as in New York, London and Tokyo.

Ti Gong

An urban camp.

﻿
