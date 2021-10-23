﻿
News / Metro

Pudong on course to become international trade center

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian Larrissa Leung
  17:10 UTC+8, 2021-10-23       0
Pudong will attract hundreds of regional headquarters and first stores over the next five years to fuel the city's development as an international trade center.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian Larrissa Leung
  17:10 UTC+8, 2021-10-23       0

The Pudong New Area will attract hundreds of regional headquarters and first stores over the next five years to fuel the city's development as an international trade center, a newly-released plan shows.

First stores include debut of new brands, first flagship stores of brands which have entered domestic market and other kinds of "first" stores.

Shanghai is tasked with developing itself into an international trade center, and Pudong, at the forefront of reform, is expected to play a core role.

Under the plan, Pudong will introduce a total of 150 regional headquarters of multinational and domestic companies within five years, alongside e-commerce trading companies with significant influence. By the end of 2025, it aims to introduce 10 e-commerce companies valued at more than 10 billion yuan (US$1.56 billion).

Over five years, Pudong's total retails sales of consumer goods is expected to reach 400 billion yuan. It will build Lujiazui into a world-class commercial zone, and Nanhui New City, a new city-level commerical center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Lujiazui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     