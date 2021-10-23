﻿
Green 'pearl chain' strings together parks and culture

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:11 UTC+8, 2021-10-23
A green "pearl chain" is being created in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, including a number of sports and leisure facilities.
A green "pearl chain" is being created in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, with a number of sports and leisure facilities built along it to satisfy people's leisure demands, a press conference heard on Friday.

The "pearl chain" along the Taipu River is being created by Liantang Town in Qingpu District in cooperation with Zhujiajiao and Jinze towns of Qingpu, and Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

"Fitness tracks have been built along the Taipu River, and slow traffic systems, wetland parks, riverfront parks, sightseeing piers and riverfront platforms will be established along the river," said Gao Feng, deputy Party secretary of Liantang Town, during a press conference on Liantang Town's development.

"A 'green corridor' along the Taipu River, a riverfront space with multiple ecological functions, and an ecological river with a blend of artistic design and landscape is the goal," he said.

The "pearl chain" will string several parks and forests in the demonstration zone such as Qingxi Countryside Park, Wujiang East Taihu Sports Park, Shengdi Ecological Park, Taihu Wetland Park and Tongli National Wetland Park.

Green 'pearl chain' strings together parks and culture
Ti Gong

Liantang Town.

Liantang, a typical Jiangnan watertown, is the hometown of Chen Yun (1905-95), an early leader of the Communist Party of China. It has four ancient temples and 42 ancient bridges.

It will develop three areas with different themes to boost its cultural and tourism development, Liantang Town government revealed.

The central area of the town will feature cultural tours relying on the memorial of Chen and historical attractions, and the south part, where there is a 10,000-mu farm field, will highlight rural scenery and farming experiences.

In the north area, tourists are invited to take some leisure experiences such as sports and jiaobai (a local agricultural specialty) planting.

"'Red' and education tours, rural tours and cultural and leisure tours will be developed, and tourism, art and photography festivals will be held in the town to enrich people's tourism experiences," said Zhang Bing, Party secretary of Liantang Town.

