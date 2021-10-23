﻿
Timely attention to infant perianal symptoms is vital

Local medical experts have warned parents to be aware if their infant displays perianal symptoms and take them to hospital if they do.
Some parents delay the treatment due to concerns over the risk of the treatment, experts said at a forum on anorectal treatment launched in Longhua Hospital on Saturday.

Dr Wang Chen from Longhua Hospital said infant and young children's perianal problems are complicated. She alerted parents to take children for diagnosis and treatment if they detect red and swollen perianal skin areas.

"Though some children get better by themselves, most children need surgery, and the earlier the better," Wang said. "Through a combination of Western and traditional Chinese medicine, we have achieved a minimally invasive and precise treatment with over 95 percent of success rate through regular and multidisciplinary management."

Longhua Hospital is one of the oldest traditional Chinese medicine clinical centers in the nation and its anorectal treatment has a long history.

Dr Cao Yongqing from Longhua Hospital showcases complicated anorectal surgery.

