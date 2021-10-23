﻿
News / Metro

Group wedding a bed of roses for couples

A total of 20 newly-wed couples from all walks of life attended the 2021 Rose Wedding.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The 2021 Rose Wedding is held on the Bund.

The 2021 Rose Wedding, an annual group wedding event in Shanghai, was held on the Bund on Saturday.

A total of 20 newly-wed couples from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

The loved-up couples displayed the charm of traditional wedding costumes from different dynasties and sang songs together.

They also visited the Site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Former Residence of Zhou Enlai, paying tribute to the founders of the Party and the People's Republic of China.

Since 1998, Rose Wedding ceremonies have been hosted in more than 20 countries and regions worldwide. It has been a cultural and tourism brand of Shanghai for exchange and friendship.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Traditional Chinese wedding costumes are featured in the ceremony.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The newlyweds read marriage vows.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
