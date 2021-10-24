4 imported coronavirus cases reported in city

They are three Chinese and a Singaporean. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery and one imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first and second patients, both Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 18 via the Switzerland on the same flight with the third patient, a Chinese studying in the Switzerland, on board.

The fourth patient is a Singaporean working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on October 20.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 15 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,323 imported cases, 2,261 have been discharged upon recovery and 62 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.