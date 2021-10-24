Comprehensive security checks for CIIE transport trucks

The first trucks transporting exhibits for the fourth China International Import Expo entered the site of the expo on Saturday night.

After detailed security checks, the first trucks transporting exhibits for the fourth China International Import Expo enter the venue of the event on Saturday night. Ti Gong

Before they entered the National Exhibition and Convention Center, near the intersection of Mingzhu Road and Xude Road, the trucks and staff were given a detailed security check in a parking lot.

After the checks to the driver's cabin, the driver and staff, police sealed up the doors of the trucks with a paper notice. When the trucks were about to enter the core area of the site, the trucks were checked again before being allowed to go further in.

The trucks went along a predetermined route from the parking lot to the core area of the site, with the route was entirely covered by video surveillance.

Police in Qingpu District are in charge of security checks at the parking lot, and work 24/7 on their posts there.

This year's China International Import Expo will be held from November 5 to 10.