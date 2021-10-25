One imported coronavirus case reported in city

The patient is a Serbian. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery and one imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

One imported COVID-19 case was reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The patient is a Serbian who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 10 via Germany.

The new patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,324 imported cases, 2,265 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.