Traffic bans announced for International Import Expo site vicinity

The bans affect certain streets around the site of the fourth China International Import Expo, the National Exhibition and Convention Center.
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Motorists and bikers won't be able to use certain streets around the site of the fourth China International Import Expo during the event.

Motorists and bikers won't be able to use certain streets around the site of the fourth China International Import Expo during the event, Shanghai police said on Monday.

Cars, except for taxis, are banned from Laigang Road between Songze Avenue and Yinggang Road E., the Huaxiang Road entrance to Jiamin Elevated Road and Yinggang Road E. overpass, and Yinggang Road E. exit on Jianhong Elevated Road from 6am to 9pm from November 4 to 10.

Trucks and motorcycles will be banned from the area surrounded by Huqingping Highway, Huaxu Highway, Tianshan Road W. and Huaxiang Road from 6am to 9pm during this period.

Non-motor vehicles will be unable to enter the area surrounded by Songze Avenue, Zhuguang Road, Yinggang Road E. and Laigang Road from 8am to 7pm during this time.

Additionally, certain lanes of streets around the expo site will be temporarily reserved for buses only during morning and evening rush hours from November 5 to 10.

The fourth China International Import Expo will be held from November 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
