Flu cases up in China this year compared with 2020

The prevalence of seasonal flu so far this year is higher than at the same time last year, and peak season is expected to arrive in November, health officials said ahead of World Flu Day, which is next Monday.

A stricter monitoring and epidemic evaluation system, promotion of flu shots and public awareness of early diagnosis and treatment are all important for flu control and reducing medical costs and death rates caused by influenza, which kills about 80,000 to 90,000 people in China annually.

The flu epidemic remained in a low status in China in 2020, which is related to reduced social gathering and the promotion of mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, flu cases started to rise in March of this year in southern and northern regions, and the incidence rate is higher at the same time last year. Prevalence has risen quickly in the south since September, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "There is a risk of double prevalence of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases like seasonal flu in winter and spring next year, imposing difficulty and challenges on epidemic prevention and control," said CDC on its website.

Children younger than five years old are the major group being hospitalized due to flu, while elderly people over 65 years old account for 80 to 95 percent of mortality due to the sickness, according to experts.

Other people with high flu risk are those with cardiovascular disease, diabetic patients and obese people.

Dr Yu Guangjun, president of Shanghai Children's Hospital, said the hospital has undergone proper preparation to cope with the peak of flu season by enhancing its medical process, etiological testing and staff training and arrangement. "Apart from COVID-19, both the government and the public should raise awareness of flu and make full use of the current fever clinic system to enhance inspection," he said.

"The sudden seasonal change in temperature will also cause an increase in flu cases, so vaccination and high awareness are important," he said. "Parents should take children with symptoms like fever and throat pain to the hospital for prompt diagnosis and treatment."

Good sleep, anti-viral medication and separation from others are all important for flu treatment and spreading prevention, experts said.