﻿
News / Metro

Good tidings for park amid Adelie penguin breeding season

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:44 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
The breeding season for Adelie penguins has brought good cheer for Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area, where the birds recently delivered a record 15 eggs.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:44 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
Good tidings for park amid Adelie penguin breeding season
Ti Gong

A pair of Adelie penguins at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area.

Good tidings for park amid Adelie penguin breeding season
Ti Gong

An Adelie penguin.

The breeding season for Adelie penguins has led to good news at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area.

Adelie penguins at the park recently delivered 15 eggs, a record number since the park opened in November 2018, the park operator said on Monday.

The period between October and December is the traditional reproduction season for Adelie penguins.

Animals keepers at the park started preparing unique delivery rooms which are comfortable for the birds since mid-September.

In the world of penguins, the number of stones is decisive for the preference of female penguins, thus male penguins can be seen scrambling for stones to attract the attention of the female species, animal keepers said.

Disinfection was beefed up during the delivery period, with 24-hour care provided.

Adjustments have also been made to their diets to ensure the penguins have enough nutrition.

Adelie penguins' incubation period usually lasts more than a month.

Good tidings for park amid Adelie penguin breeding season
Ti Gong

The delivery room prepared for Adelie penguins at the park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     