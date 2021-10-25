Good tidings for park amid Adelie penguin breeding season

The breeding season for Adelie penguins has brought good cheer for Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area, where the birds recently delivered a record 15 eggs.

Adelie penguins at the park recently delivered 15 eggs, a record number since the park opened in November 2018, the park operator said on Monday.

The period between October and December is the traditional reproduction season for Adelie penguins.

Animals keepers at the park started preparing unique delivery rooms which are comfortable for the birds since mid-September.

In the world of penguins, the number of stones is decisive for the preference of female penguins, thus male penguins can be seen scrambling for stones to attract the attention of the female species, animal keepers said.

Disinfection was beefed up during the delivery period, with 24-hour care provided.

Adjustments have also been made to their diets to ensure the penguins have enough nutrition.

Adelie penguins' incubation period usually lasts more than a month.