﻿
News / Metro

Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:35 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park held a special party. Guests' pets were invited to participate in the festivities.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:35 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0
Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited
Ti Gong

A special Halloween party for pets

Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited
Ti Gong

It's party time, puppy

Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited
Ti Gong

Three pets decorated by their owners for the party

A fun Halloween party for pets? It's happening! About 100 puppies received invitations and were the party's special guests.

The dogs had a special Halloween party at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area.

They wore Halloween costumes and greeted about 30,000 marine animals at the park.

The park was the first ocean park in China to open to pets.

Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited
Ti Gong

Leisure time for a dog at the park

Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited
Ti Gong

A pet owner takes her dog to the park.

Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited
Ti Gong

Halloween party at the park

All participants at the event were asked to clean up after their pets to ensure a sanitary environment.

Similar events for pets will be held in the future, the park operator said.

The park has prepared a bevy of activities in celebration of Halloween.

When night falls, a Halloween float parade will be held, and Halloween parties will be staged.

A pumpkin food market will tempt visitors' taste buds, and performers hiding inside cable cars are ready to scare passengers.

Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited
Ti Gong

A dog greets a penguin at the park.

Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited
Ti Gong

Halloween party for dogs

Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited
Ti Gong

Halloween party at the park

Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited
Ti Gong

A Halloween parade at the park

Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited
Ti Gong

The Halloween atmosphere at the park

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     