Theme park throws special Halloween party with pets invited

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park held a special party. Guests' pets were invited to participate in the festivities.

A fun Halloween party for pets? It's happening! About 100 puppies received invitations and were the party's special guests.

The dogs had a special Halloween party at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area.

They wore Halloween costumes and greeted about 30,000 marine animals at the park.

The park was the first ocean park in China to open to pets.

All participants at the event were asked to clean up after their pets to ensure a sanitary environment.

Similar events for pets will be held in the future, the park operator said.

The park has prepared a bevy of activities in celebration of Halloween.

When night falls, a Halloween float parade will be held, and Halloween parties will be staged.

A pumpkin food market will tempt visitors' taste buds, and performers hiding inside cable cars are ready to scare passengers.

