Children's scooters recalled due to faulty handlebar

Decathlon's Shanghai branch will recall more than 1,800 OXELO children's scooters beginning Wednesday due to potential safety hazards.

In total, 1,828 LEARN 500 - YELLOW scooters for children manufactured between February 4 and August 21 this year will be recalled.

The scooter's front handlebar may crack under strong pressure during use and lose its support function, posing a potential safety hazard, according to the recall plan already submitted to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The scooter is meant for children aged between four and six who are between 95 and 130 centimeters tall.

The company has asked for an immediate suspension of use of the scooters. The recall will last until April 26, and a refund will be offered.

The company's service hotline is 4009-109-109.