Shanghai weather to remain dry with stable temperatures

Skies will remain dry with a mixture of sun and clouds over the following week with mild temperatures. No significant impact is expected from cold fronts or warm moisture, forecasters said.

After some rises and falls in early autumn, the temperature gradually stabilized over the past few days with a high temperature of 21 and 22 degrees Celsius and a low of 14 to 15 degrees.

Clouds increased on Tuesday and made the sky a bit gray. Higher humidity slightly relieved the autumn dryness over the past few days, but since no rain is forecast, staying hydrated is still important.

The concentration of particles in the air is likely to rise. Wednesday and Thursday will have some light air pollution.

Due to the large temperature difference between day and night, the local weather bureau suggests "onion-style dressing" – referring to wearing multiple layers which are easy to add and remove.

The inner layers should be clothes relieving or absorbing perspiration, the middle layers can help in keeping warm, while the outside layers should be windproof and waterproof to prepare for weather changes.