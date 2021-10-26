﻿
Shanghai announces plan for future infrastructure and service projects citywide

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-10-26
Eleven projects for this year were announced, covering digital governance, digital economy, digital life, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, finance, and advanced manufacturing.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0
Shanghai announces plan for future infrastructure and service projects citywide
Ti Gong

A one-stop medical treatment payment implementation plan by Shanghai's Renji Hospital improves payment efficiency.

Shanghai announces plan for future infrastructure and service projects citywide
Ti Gong

Certificate issuing ceremony of "Shanghai standard"

Eleven "Shanghai standard" projects for this year were announced on Monday, covering digital governance, digital economy, digital life, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, finance and advanced manufacturing.

Requirements and implementation plans for one-stop government affairs services, smart elevator monitoring, tunnel operation and maintenance service, biomedicine quality control laboratories, medical treatment payment and facial recognition system technologies were some notable items on the list of future projects, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Among these, a one-stop medical treatment payment implementation plan by Shanghai's Renji Hospital is the only hospital project given the "Shanghai standard", and it fills a vacuum in the area.

It streamlines patient queuing procedures for payment and cuts the queuing time by 45 minutes on average.

The implementation plan merges traditional medical treatment services with digital Internet technology, and it introduces a credit mechanism for individual payment and for payment by family members, expanding payment means and significantly improving the efficiency of service at medical treatment institutions, said Wang Yu, deputy president of Renji Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
