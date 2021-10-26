﻿
News / Metro

Charity exhibition promotes breast-conserving surgery

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:15 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0
An immersive art exhibition – The 2021 Run for Her Family – to showcase the treatment and recovery process of breast cancer patients kicks off at the Shanghai Baopu Art Museum.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:15 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0

An immersive art exhibition to showcase the treatment and recovery process of breast cancer patients has kicked off at the Shanghai Baopu Art Museum. The aim is to enhance public awareness about breast health and breast-conserving surgery for patients looking for both physical and psychological cure and a better life quality.

The 2021 Run for Her Family charity exhibition hopes to promote China's first breast-conserving program during the global Pink Ribbon monthlong event as well as boost knowledge and public awareness about breast cancer.

A total of 416,000 cases of breast cancer were reported in China last year with an incidence of 39.1 in every 100,000 people, making the disease the top female cancer in the nation. The five-year survival rate for Chinese patients is 83.2 percent, close to the 90 percent in the West and developed Asian countries like Japan.

With the development of medical technology, breast-conserving surgery is widely conducted in the West, accounting for 60 to 80 percent of all breast cancer surgeries. In China, the proportion is less than 20 percent, local experts said.

Breast removal can cause strong physical and mental trauma for women. But over 88 percent of Chinese women still undergo breast removal surgery, due to imbalanced medical capability in different regions, a poor understanding about breast-conserving technology and relapse worries. These also influence the improvement of breast-conserving technology, they added.

Dr Wu Jiong, vice president of Shanghai Cancer Center, said the breast-conserving program initiated by the China Anti-Cancer Association's breast cancer branch is aimed at encouraging public acceptance of breast conservation.

"Compared with breast removal, breast-conserving surgery has a significantly less impact on patients' future life, image, self-esteem and sex life. The relapse rate between those with total breast removal and breast-conserving surgery is the same," he said.

"Breast-conserving surgery is a recommended therapy for patients in early- and middle-stage cancer after careful evaluation. With a high survival rate, breast cancer has become a chronic disease. So we want to not only treat patients but also improve their life quality," Wu added.

Charity exhibition promotes breast-conserving surgery
Ti Gong

Dr Wu Jiong, vice president of Shanghai Cancer Center, talks about breast-conserving surgery at the 2021 Run for Her Family charity program on breast cancer in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     