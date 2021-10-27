﻿
Scientists and academics descend on Shanghai for Laureates Forum

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  13:55 UTC+8, 2021-10-27       0
The fourth World Laureates Forum will be held in the Pudong New Area in Shanghai from October 30 to November 3, linking the world's top scientists to promote high-end dialogue.
The fourth World Laureates Forum will be held in the Pudong New Area in Shanghai from October 30 to November 3.

Coorganized by the World Laureates Association and the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, the event is themed "Science and Technology for the Common Destiny of Mankind."

The World Laureates Forum is an annual scientific event where the most prestigious scientists worldwide gather.

It acts as a platform linking the world's top scientists to promote high-end dialogue in the international scientific community.

In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers chose a hybrid format with online and offline venues for the forum.

More than 130 leading scientists, including 68 Nobel laureates and dozens of academics from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, were invited.

The forum also invited outstanding young scientists, international organizations, top universities, research institutions, leading businesses and politicians worldwide to attend nearly 100 academic seminars and to publish significant conference results.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
