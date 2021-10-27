﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng meets Yum China boss

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, in Shanghai on October 26.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng (right) meets Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, in Shanghai on October 26.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, in Shanghai on October 26.

Shanghai will provide more accurate service and a first-class business environment for all kinds of enterprises, including Yum China, to make more progress and development in Shanghai, Gong said.

Yum China has a deep feeling towards Shanghai as the first canteen of the group was set up on the Bund in 1989. Yum China now has more than 11,000 outlets in China, Wat said.

Yum China plans to expand investment in Shanghai and assist the development of the city by utilizing digital technologies and ensuring food safety, she added.

Yum China is the only Fortune 500 company with its operating headquarters in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
Follow Us

Top ﻿
     