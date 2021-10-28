No new coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

Three patients were discharged upon recovery and two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

No imported or locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Three patients were discharged upon recovery.



So far, of all the 2,328 imported cases, 2,278 have been discharged upon recovery and 50 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.