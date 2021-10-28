Rehab for breast cancer patients lags, Pink Ribbon event told

City experts consult to over 3,300 participants in livestreaming forum to raise awareness of breast cancer prevention and control.

Regular screening and early detection can further improve the treatment and survival rates of breast cancer, but psychological aid and rehabilitation for patients still lag behind in China, medical experts told a breast cancer livestreaming event.

The experts from Shanghai Cancer Center and SinoUnited Health were offering advice as part of the monthlong Pink Ribbon campaign to promote health awareness about breast cancer prevention and control.

They provided consultations and answered questions from over 3,300 people on breast health, menopause issues and other female diseases during the one-hour event.

Dr Liu Guangyu, from Shanghai Cancer Center's breast surgery department, said both physical and psychological care were important for breast cancer patients.

"Most breast cancer cases can be cured if detected in the early stage, but recovery and rehabilitation is a long process, requiring support from the whole of society," he said.

Female breast cancer has become the world's most common cancer type, with 2.3 million cases diagnosed in 2020, exceeding the number of new cases of lung cancer for the first time.

Breast cancer now accounts for 11.7 percent of all new cancer cases in both sexes, overtaking lung cancer in terms of the number of new cancer cases worldwide.

SinoUnited Health announced it would launch a "Pink Ribbon for Wholehearted Love" program to enhance public education on breast cancer prevention and control. It will donate 1 percent of the income from its women's health center this month to Angel Care, a Shanghai-based cancer patient care foundation.