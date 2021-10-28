﻿
News / Metro

Rehab for breast cancer patients lags, Pink Ribbon event told

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:13 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0
City experts consult to over 3,300 participants in livestreaming forum to raise awareness of breast cancer prevention and control.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:13 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0

Regular screening and early detection can further improve the treatment and survival rates of breast cancer, but psychological aid and rehabilitation for patients still lag behind in China, medical experts told a breast cancer livestreaming event.

The experts from Shanghai Cancer Center and SinoUnited Health were offering advice as part of the monthlong Pink Ribbon campaign to promote health awareness about breast cancer prevention and control.

They provided consultations and answered questions from over 3,300 people on breast health, menopause issues and other female diseases during the one-hour event.

Dr Liu Guangyu, from Shanghai Cancer Center's breast surgery department, said both physical and psychological care were important for breast cancer patients.

"Most breast cancer cases can be cured if detected in the early stage, but recovery and rehabilitation is a long process, requiring support from the whole of society," he said.

Female breast cancer has become the world's most common cancer type, with 2.3 million cases diagnosed in 2020, exceeding the number of new cases of lung cancer for the first time.

Breast cancer now accounts for 11.7 percent of all new cancer cases in both sexes, overtaking lung cancer in terms of the number of new cancer cases worldwide.

SinoUnited Health announced it would launch a "Pink Ribbon for Wholehearted Love" program to enhance public education on breast cancer prevention and control. It will donate 1 percent of the income from its women's health center this month to Angel Care, a Shanghai-based cancer patient care foundation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     