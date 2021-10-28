Alert issued against unnecessary travel due to provincial virus spikes

Officials issue protection reminders and also caution susceptible residents about seasonal diseases.

Local health authorities have reminded residents to avoid unnecessary visits to other provinces as cases of the coronavirus pandemic increase in multiple regions across the nation.

Autumn and winter are the peak seasons for respiratory diseases and people with weak immunity, like the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases, should be especially aware, said Shanghai Health Promotion Center.

If traveling, it is important to wear a mask, avoid social gatherings and maintain good hygienic habits, authorities said.

Officials reminded residents to visit the nearby fever clinic in good time if they develop respiratory symptoms and follow the advice of local hospitals.