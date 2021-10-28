﻿
News / Metro

At the ready! Army of volunteers primed to help CIIE visitors

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:17 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0
More than 1,300 trained guides will provide range of services during expo at 127 locations in Qingpu District.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:17 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0
At the ready! Army of volunteers primed to help CIIE visitors

Volunteers of Qingpu District gather at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai on Thursday.

At the ready! Army of volunteers primed to help CIIE visitors

Volunteers gather at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai.

More than 1,300 volunteers from Qingpu District are all set for the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo.

They will provide a range of services in traffic guidance, order maintenance, CIIE promotion, translation and emergency medical treatment and rescue near the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai and at tourist attractions, shopping malls and key traffic intersections.

The volunteers have been trained in CIIE knowledge and epidemic control and prevention.

They will be on duty from November 3 to 10 at 127 different service locations in the district.

A drill involving about 500 volunteers was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai.

At the ready! Army of volunteers primed to help CIIE visitors

Volunteers take a vow in Qingpu District.

At the ready! Army of volunteers primed to help CIIE visitors

Volunteers gather at National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     