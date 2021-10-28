At the ready! Army of volunteers primed to help CIIE visitors

More than 1,300 trained guides will provide range of services during expo at 127 locations in Qingpu District.

More than 1,300 volunteers from Qingpu District are all set for the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo.

They will provide a range of services in traffic guidance, order maintenance, CIIE promotion, translation and emergency medical treatment and rescue near the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai and at tourist attractions, shopping malls and key traffic intersections.

The volunteers have been trained in CIIE knowledge and epidemic control and prevention.

They will be on duty from November 3 to 10 at 127 different service locations in the district.

A drill involving about 500 volunteers was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai.

