News / Metro

Q&A on vaccinations for kids aged 6-11 in Shanghai

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:24 UTC+8, 2021-10-28
Appointments can be made through smartphone apps. But please check if your child is able to be vaccinated as some conditions call for the jab to be delayed.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:24 UTC+8, 2021-10-28       0

Shanghai yesterday started vaccinating children aged between 6 and 11.

According to the leadership office for COVID-19 prevention and control in Shanghai, vaccinations for children in this age group can be booked via the health cloud app or the Jiankangyun app.

The city's disease control and prevention authorities answer some common questions:

Q1: How long can children suffering from herpangina (a blister-like viral illness) be vaccinated?

A: It is suggested they delay the inoculation until they recover.

Q2: Can children who are allergic take COVID-19 vaccines?

A: Children who have shown serious allergic reactions to vaccines in the past are suggested to delay the inoculation.

For those who are allergic to substances not included in COVID-19 vaccines, such as food or pollen, they can still take the vaccines. However, observation should be strengthened and they should seek doctors' help immediately if they feel uncomfortable after inoculation.

Q3: Why should children take COVID-19 vaccines?

A: COVID-19 vaccination can reduce the risk of disease, severe cases and death. It can also lift the immune level of the population and prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

Q4: Can people book vaccination for two children with one account?

A: Parents can book vaccinations via the health cloud app, or Jiankangyun app, for up to three minors with one account.

They can call 400-9216-519 for further inquiries.

Q5: Can children with asthma take the vaccination?

A: If they are in a stable condition, they can have the inoculation. A delay is suggested if children are in an acute period of asthma.

Q6: Who is advised not to take the vaccine?

A: The following groups:

1. People who are allergic to any vaccine substances or substances used in production of the vaccines, or who are allergic to similar vaccines.

2. People who have shown serious allergic reactions to vaccines in the past, such as acute allergies, expiratory dyspnea and angioneurotic edema.

3. People who have epilepsy or other nervous-system diseases, such as transverse myelitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome and demyelinating diseases.

4. People with fevers, acute diseases, serious chronic diseases, and those who are in the acute stage of a chronic disease.

5. Other contraindications listed on descriptions of the vaccines.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
