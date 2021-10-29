﻿
3D printing technology aids hip joint implant repair

Doctors from Shanghai No. 9 People's Hospital created a 3D printing design and equipment for surgery and reconstruction to repair hip implants for long-term stability.

"A novel revision system for complex pelvic defects utilizing 3D-printed custom prosthesis" was published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Translation.

Total hip arthroplasty is one of the most successful surgeries of the 20th century. However, problems like loose implants, infections, fractures and deposition of implants can result in the need for repeated implant repair surgery.

Dr Hao Yongqiang from the hospital initiated the concept of a 3D-printing individualized and one-stop repair system consisting of pre-surgery diagnosis, surgery planning, implant design, surgery simulation, precise installation and effect evaluation.

Patients who have received the surgery has experienced positive results with good hip joint function.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
