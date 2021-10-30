They're off in Hope Run for cancer treatment and research

Some 100 medical staff, cancer patients, volunteers and warm-hearted people involved in cancer prevention and control participated in the Hope Run in Shanghai on Saturday.

The run, organized by the Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai Anti-Cancer Association and other national and local organizations, raises funds for cancer patients and cancer research, and increases public awareness of cancer care.

Hope Run was launched in China 23 years ago, and has had some 300,000 participants in total.

The Shanghai Cancer Center introduced the run to Shanghai in 2017.