Whole-life system needed for cancer prevention and control, forum hears

Cancer has become a major public health issue in China, with 7.5 new cases every minute.

As the national government has announced plans to improve the five-year survival rate from cancer by 15 percent by 2030, the regulation of standardized cancer diagnosis and treatment is the key, medical experts told a forum on cancer prevention and control in Shanghai on Saturday.

A whole-life disease management system consisting of cancer prevention, early detection and diagnosis, multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment and hospice care has been introduced in local hospitals.

"Clinical research, innovation, academic exchanges, talent training and industrialization of clinical achievements are all important to improve the capability of cancer treatment," said Dr Liu Tianshu from the Fudan Zhongshan Cancer Center.

The center has set up five departments including cancer screening and prevention, clinical treatment, scientific research, basic research transformation, data and information.

"Improving public awareness of cancer prevention and screening and establishing a multidisciplinary treatment format to improve patients' survival and life quality as well as public health status is crucial," Liu said.