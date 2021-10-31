9 imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shanghai

They are all Chinese. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery and five imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Nine imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 24 via Germany.

The second patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the local airport on October 24.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the local airport on October 25 via France.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on October 16 via Austria.

The fifth patient, a Chinese working in Nigeria, arrived at the local airport on October 26 via Germany on the same flight with the sixth and seven patients, Chinese working in Bulgaria, on board.

The eighth patient is a Chinese living in Canada who arrived at the local airport on October 27.

The ninth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 28.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 106 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,345 imported cases, 2,290 have been discharged upon recovery and 55are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.