It's no trick, animals at city's parks enjoy Halloween treats

Special Halloween treats were prepared for animal inhabitants at the city's two parks, and it seems to have won their hearts and stomachs.
  • A lama at Shanghai Zoo is curious about this pumpkin.

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Zoo

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Zoo

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Zoo

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Zoo

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Zoo

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Zoo

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Zoo

    Ti Gong

  • A pumpkin stuffed with pear for animals

    Ti Gong

Special Halloween treats were prepared for animal inhabitants at the city's two parks, and it seems to have won their hearts and stomachs.

At Shanghai Zoo, in Changning District, pumpkins were filled with various food stuffings such as fruits based on the animals' favorites. They were served to alpacas, giant pandas, giraffes, turtles and lesser pandas.

Elephants and different species of monkeys at Shanghai Wild Animal Park had similar treats.

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park.

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

    Ti Gong

  • A Halloween feast for animals at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

    Ti Gong
