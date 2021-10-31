It's no trick, animals at city's parks enjoy Halloween treats

Special Halloween treats were prepared for animal inhabitants at the city's two parks, and it seems to have won their hearts and stomachs.

A pumpkin stuffed with pear for animals

At Shanghai Zoo, in Changning District, pumpkins were filled with various food stuffings such as fruits based on the animals' favorites. They were served to alpacas, giant pandas, giraffes, turtles and lesser pandas.

Elephants and different species of monkeys at Shanghai Wild Animal Park had similar treats.