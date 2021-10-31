Shanghai Disneyland under lockdown due to COVID-19 investigation

Shanghai Disney Resort is under temporary lockdown on Sundy evening as the theme park cooperate with pandemic investigation in another province.

Shanghai Disney Resort is under temporary lockdown on Sunday evening as the resort cooperate with pandemic investigation in another province.

"We have temporarily suspended entry into Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown, and some attractions inside the park will also temporarily stop operating. Outdoor entertainment will continue as scheduled," the resort said in a statement on Sunday.

Guests who are inside the park have to undergo nucleic acid testing at the exit when leaving the resort. They will be allowed home after test result come back negative.

They will also be required to undergo another nucleic acid test after 24 hours.

If both tests are confirmed to be negative, then guests will be asked to follow a 12-day self-health monitoring, the resort said.