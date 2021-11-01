All 33,863 at Shanghai Disneyland test negative for virus

An emergency notice released by Shanghai Disney Resort on Sunday evening cut short visitors' Halloween joy to take nucleic acid testing, as the resort was cooperating with a pandemic investigation.

"We have temporarily suspended entry into Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown, and some attractions inside the park will also suspend operations. Outdoor entertainment will continue as scheduled," the resort said in the statement.

Many medical staff and policemen soon joined in the action. While the tests were being conducted in an orderly manner, the beautiful fireworks show at the park started as usual.

Videos of fireworks lighting up the sky as long, orderly lines at the testing site soon went viral on social media, with many commenting that it was "the most romantic" nucleic acid testing. A netizen remarked,"You can always believe in Shanghai!"

Dr Zhang Wenhong, head of the Shanghai's COVID-19 treatment panel, posted a Weibo comment around midnight, "The epidemic is a normality, and the handling of the epidemic is standardized. All tourists can now fall asleep peacefully, but countless of my colleagues will continue working and completing all standard procedures for prevention and control work, just to ensure a better life for the city as well those crossing its gates. Many thanks for today's unextinguishable fireworks, enabling us to see human's calmness before disasters and the confidence for the future."

Thanks to the hard work of all staff and the cooperation of park visitors, the nucleic acid testing wrapped up by 11pm on Sunday.

By 8am on Monday, testing results of 33,863 relevant personnel who have been to Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown on October 30 and 31 all came back negative. Results of 920 object and environment samples were also negative. All relevant sites have been fully disinfected.

Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday. Those who have booked tickets on these two days can visit the park on any other day within six months or get their payment refund, the theme park has said.