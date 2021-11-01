Flu shots suggested as flu season approaches

People with high risk factors and those with weak immunity like the elderly, children, and chronic disease patients can get flu shots now as peak flu season nears.

People with high-risk factors and those with weak immunity like the elderly, children and chronic disease patients can get flu shots now, as the peak flu season will arrive with the upcoming drop in temperature, said medical experts on Monday, World Flu Day.

Respiratory departments at local hospitals have reported an increase in patients in recent days since the temperature difference between day and night has increased. Most patients suffer symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath.

There are 1 billion flu cases in the world each year, with 3 to 5 million serious or critical cases and up to 650,000 deaths. In China, 80,000 to 90,000 deaths due to flu occur annually, and the majority of victims are elderly people.

"The best protective measure is vaccination. The best timing for flu shots is between September and November," Dr Liu Danwei from Shanghai Yida Hospital told residents during a health lecture about influenza. "The flu is highly communicable and places like schools, kindergartens and nursery homes may experience outbreaks. In addition to flu shots, good indoor ventilation, proper hygienic habits and promptly seeing a doctor after suffering flu-like symptoms are all important."

"For people over 65 years old, pneumonia vaccination every three to five years is also useful," she added.